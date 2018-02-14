First AMD Ryzen desktop APUs with Radeon Vega graphics now available worldwide

AMD has introduced one of the world’s powerful graphics on a desktop processor with the release of two Ryzen desktop processors with built-in Radeo Vega graphics models. Now available, AMD Ryzen 5 – 2400G and AMD Ryzen 3 – 2200G processors combine four of the latest Zen CPU cores with advanced Radeon Vega architecture on a single chip, offering leadership levels of system and graphics performance at their respective $169 and $99 price points.

“When we launched our first Ryzen processors a year ago, we began driving innovation and competition across the PC market. We remain dedicated to this mission throughout 2018, as we further strengthen our Ryzen portfolio by adding two leadership APUs designed to meet the varying needs of today’s PC users,” said AMD computing and graphics business group senior vice president and general manager, Jim Anderson.

“AMD Ryzen Desktop APUs are a perfect example of the innovation we bring to market for consumer and commercial PC users. Combining our high-performance CPU and GPU architectures, this new category of Ryzen desktop processors is designed to deliver a smooth overall computing experience, as well as the ability to enjoy true 1080p HD gaming, eSports or advanced display features through the visual fidelity of the built-in Radeon Vega graphics.”

An advanced feature set further enhances the performance of Ryzen desktop APUs. Improved AMD SenseMI technology enables lower power usage at higher frequencies and reduced memory latencies. The new APUs also supports Precision Boost 2, a multi-core boost algorithm that enables higher frequencies in gaming and real-world applications. And, with their built-in graphics, these new processors are compatible with Radeo FreeSync technology and compatible displays for effortlessly smooth gameplay.

High performance computing

The Ryzen 5 2400G processor delivers:

The same graphics performance in a single processor as combining the $199 USD Intel Core i5-8400 with an $89 USD NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 discrete gaming GPU

Up to 156 per cent more graphics performance than the Intel core i5-8400

Up to 21 per cent more system performance than the Intel core i5-8400

Up to 39 per cent faster graphics performance when overclocked.

Drop-in compatability

Continuing the commitment to long-term stability with customer experience in mind, Ryzen desktop APUs support the same Socket AM4 infrastructure as Ryzen desktop CPUs. Therefore, the new processors are compatible with the existing AM4 ecosystem of 120+ motherboards, requiring only a simple BIOS update.

Unlocked performance

Like all AMD Ryzen Desktop processors, Ryzen Desktop APUs are unlocked for performance tuning of CPU, DRAM, and GPU settings through the AMD Ryzen Master overclocking utility, to enable even more performance for users who appreciate the freedom to overclock.

Availability

Ryzen Desktop Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics are globally available today through etailers and retailers for use with the wide selection of AM4 motherboards currently in market. OEM systems with Ryzen Desktop Processors with Radeon Vega graphics are expected in market in the coming months.