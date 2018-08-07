Final trailer for animated feature ‘Smallfoot’ is out by Warner

The final trailer of an animated feature film Smallfoot has been released by Warner Bros. Entertainment and Warner Animation Group. The film is about a yeti who finds something that he thought never existed—a human. After hearing the news, the yeti community is in a tensed state as they wonder what lived beyond their snowy village.
The comedy film which is full of adventures stars Channing Tatum (The Jump Street, The Lego Batman Movie) as the yeti, Migo, and James Corden (The Emoji Movie, Trolls) as the smallfoot, Percy. The film also stars Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Common (Selma), LeBron James (upcoming Space Jam 2), Danny DeVito (The Lorax, Oscar nominee for Erin Brockovich), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Yara Shahidi (TV’s Black-ish), Ely Henry (TV’s Justice League Action), and Jimmy Tatro (22 Jump Street).
The Annie Award-winning director Karey Kirkpatrick has directed the film who had also directed for Over the Hedge. He was also an Annie nominee for the screenplays for Chicken Run and James and the Giant Peach. Smallfoot’s screenplay is done by Kirkpatrick and Clare Sera, screen story by John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, and Kirkpatrick. The story is based on the book Yeti Tracks by Sergio Pablos. The animation will be produced by Sony Pictures Imageworks. Karl Herbst serves as the film’s VFX supervisor, with Kevin Webb as animation supervisor, Skye Lyons as VFX producer and Jacqueline Priddle as the digital producer. The film is produced by Bonne Radford (Curious George), Glenn Ficarra (Storks, This is Us,) and John Requa (Storks, This is Us). Serving as executive producers are Nicholas Stoller, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Jared Stern, Karey Kirkpatrick, Sergio Pablos, Courtenay Valenti, and Allison Abbate. The creative team includes editor Peter Ettinger and composer Heitor Pereira.
This animated comedy adventure hits theatres on 28 September.