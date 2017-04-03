Film Visa & FFO makes India an Attractive Filming Destination: Rathore

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore has said the new category of visa to foreign film makers is a step towards easing issues related to their entry into the country.

Both the Film Visa and the Film Facilitation Office (FFO) aim at promoting India as an attractive filming destination to the world.

Rathore said this during a meeting with the Russian Delegation led by Vice Minister of Telecom and Mass Communication of the Russian Federation, Alexey Volin here today.

During the discussions, Rathore apprised the delegation about the National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) to be set up in Mumbai by the Ministry. Both the Ministers agreed to explore the possible collaboration between the two countries in the field of animation, graphics and visual content.

Cooperation between the field of content generation and content delivery mechanisms for different target audiences, specially children and young people was also discussed.

The Ministers while discussing the role of films as medium of cultural exchange between the countries emphasized on exhibiting films in each other’s country through the medium of Film Festivals.