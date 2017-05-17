Film and Entertainment buyer-seller meet at the Festival de Cannes

A Buyer Seller meet is being held during the Festival de Cannes 2017 to provide a platform for Indian Media & Entertainment Industry to showcase their product and services, strength and capabilities and further the image of “Brand India.”

The meet is being organised by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry & Service Export Promotion Council of the Commerce and Industry Ministry from 18 to 22 May at the J W Marriott Hotel.

Cannes Film Festival is uniquely positioned as one of the largest International film festival cum exhibition on the Entertainment Industry where visitors come together to assess the latest trends, forge partnerships and solutions. This is an opportunity to meet professionals, to trade, to exchange ideas, and to project the capabilities of the Indian A.V industry in animation, VFX, films, editing, story writing, sound recording and promoting attractive shooting locales in India.

The Marché du Film is the most important event of the film industry and the meeting point of more than 10,000 professionals, including 3,200 producers, 2,300 distributor’s rooms, 1,500 sellers and 790 festival organisers

Apart from facilitating pre-fixed B2B meetings, the meet will have Special Session with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore which will be conducted by eminent producer Bobby Bedi. Others present at this meet will be Indian Ambassador to France Mohan Kumar; SEPC DG Sangeeta Saxena; eminent producer and Hyde Park Entertainment Chairman Ashok Amritraj; celebrity chef Vikas Khanna; and Hollywood film producer Andrei Severny.

Meetings have been arranged with the Canadian and Australian delegations.

There will be also be a discussion on Opportunities of Regional Cinema Going Global.

The meet will conclude with a Session at the India Pavilion on “Export of Indian Film Services to the world” conducted by Special Treats Production CEO Colin Burrows.

Participants at this meet will include Ms Saxena of SEPC, I and B Ministry Joint Secretary (films) Ashok Kumar Parmar; Trinity Pictures (Eros International’s Motion Pictures Production division) CEO Ajit Thakur; and Content Policy and Standards Strategist at Intel Corp Ravi Velhal.