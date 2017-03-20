FICCI Frames 2017: AVGC sessions line-up

Dubbed as the Asia’s largest M&E event, FICCI Frames will commence from 21 March and will be held till 23 March at Hotel Renaissance, Mumbai. Replete with numerous sessions catering to the industry, the AVGC section will also be widely discussed according to the schedule released by the organisation. Here are the sessions catering to the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics industry:

21 March:

FRAMES Knowledge Series : State Ministers Panel

The Frames Knowledge Series sets the tone for the media and entertainment sector with key trends and crucial perspectives. In this session, state leaders, the key drivers of state policy, will tell us the strengths of their states in M & E across a diverse range including creating IT hubs, strengthening gaming zones, building on the digital matrix for smoother satellite and internet transmissions, and opening up locations for film-tourism to bring the state’s cultural and technological wealth to the forefront. Ultimately it is India’s diversity which will take its media and entertainment into the next decade.

Mr. K. T. Rama Rao, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister – IT E&C, Government of Telangana.

Mr. Priyank M. Kharge, Hon’ble Minister of State, Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka.

Moderated by Mr. Jaspal Singh Bindra, Chairman, FICCI-Maharashtra State Council and Executive Chairman, Centrum Group

22 March:

Become a YouTube Jedi: A YouTube Workshop

Introduction to managing a YouTube channel, advanced tips, case studies of top YouTube channels internationally and in India, and panel discussions with top YouTube channel operators in India.

Making of ‘The Jungle Book’ – Technology and Creative

The technical and creative team take you through the journey that made the movie special with spectacular VFX, digital jungles and computer generated creatures.



The Spectacles of the Future: Storytelling with the advent of VR/AR

Immersive media including its constituents Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are becoming common terminologies in the content lexicon of the day. As the global media and entertainment sector continues to push the boundaries of creativity and engagement creating more immersive experiences, artists and technologists have an immense opportunity to participate in one of the most dramatic turning points in the history story telling. The year ahead will be a critical inflection point for VR/AR since devices are proliferating the landscape and there is a race for a seamless experience. An increasing number of content creators in storytelling for entertainment and brands are experimenting with this medium to convey their message. This panel explores the state of the art & possibilities of where the immersive content experience is today; the challenges that remain and will showcase pioneering examples of the projects that have leveraged these path-breaking mediums in 2016-17.

23 March:

India needs a DD Kids’ Channel

Are we creating sensible children programmes? Kids’ channels in India are roughly about 3% of the total number of channels with limited Indian content. Programming for children for television is a responsible job; sensible and responsible children’s programming has the objective of making youngsters imbibe a sense of responsibility & morality. To strengthen the kids’ content industry and bring about sustainability, stability and growth to the artist community and other stakeholders in the industry, India needs a Free-to-Air Terrestrial Kids’ Channel. The panel would shed light on the needs & opportunities.

Masterclass with Dheeraj Verma- How to make great comics?

There is a big gap in between Bollywood and comics and that’s the reason we aren’t able to produce movies like Avengers which made 1.52 billion USD on a budget of 220 million USD. Even in the 90s, superstar Amitabh Bachchan had a comic-based superhero version of himself – Supremo – written by none other than Gulzar Sahab and illustrated by the amazing Pratap Mullick. Comics are a huge part of pop culture and a sure-shot way of reaching large audiences. In a nutshell, why do we wait for the West; why not make movies similar to Hollywood in the comics genre?

Virtual & Augmented Reality: New Paradigms across the M&E Spectrum

From immersing right in the middle of action of Spectacular Sports & Concerts to disrupting movie production and post; From creating new story telling mediums for the telling of which the language is still evolving, to creating edutainment that compels. Virtual & Augmented Reality are hitting the homeruns across the Media Entertainment Spectrum! This panel takes a look!

