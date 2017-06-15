‘Ferdinand’ Trailer 2: The flower-smelling bull attempts to escape bullfight

Blue Sky Studios released the first trailer of its animated adventure comedy Ferdinand in March this year. It is the story of a peace loving bull who is mistaken to be fierce and taken away for a professional bullfight.

The first trailer emphasised more on the life of Ferdinand before being taken away from his hometown. The second trailer highlights his relationship with a little girl named Isabella (Karla Martinez) who is his owner and his various escapades with his buddies- the goat Lupe (Kate McKinnon), hedgehogs Una, Dos and Cuatro (Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs and Gabriel Iglesias respectively).

The other star-cast includes David Tennant (Doctor Who), Anthony Anderson (Transformers), Miguel Angel Silvestre (Sense8), Sally Phillips (Miranda), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2), Boris Kodjoe (Resident Evil: Afterlife), Raul Esparza (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Jerrod Carmichael (Transformers: The Last Knight) and Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man).

Based on the classic children’s tale, The Story of Ferdinand (1936) it is written by Munro Leaf and illustrated by Robert Lawson. The film has John Cena as the voice of the giant bull with a soft heart. The book had previously received a film adaptation in 1938 by Disney in the form of a short film Ferdinand the Bull.

The family entertainment by Blue Sky Studios and 20th Century Fox Animation, directed by Carlos Saldanha (Ice Age: The Meltdown, Rio) will storm the theatres on 15 December, 2017.