Fenil Comics launch new series ‘The Enlightened’ at MICA University

India’s leading indigenous comic publishers, Fenil comics have launched their latest creation ‘The Enlightened’ at the MICA University in Ahmedabad.An unconventional blend of mythology and real events, the comic revolves around a certain Siddharth, who embodies the very DNA of lord Gautam Buddha. However, he hails from a family who run a weaponry business.

The Enlightened was launched at the marketing and communication management institution MICA in Ahmedabad for which Fenil Sherdiwala himself explains, “There is a graphic novel course happening in the university so we thought it could be the most apt platform for us. Their library is replete with photo novels. Also it is considered to be the ‘comic book university’.

The initial response to the comics have been positive. He says, “So far so good. The fans have liked the ingenuity of the concept whereas the ones gathered at MICA University during the launch were also excited about it.”

Fenil comics have published 3000 copies of The Enlightened initially, and will be released all over India. The front cover has a different feel to it with a half sketch of Buddha and half sketch of protagonist Siddharth.

It was also announced that the comic book is being turned into a feature film soon with Kiriti Rambhatla in the lead role. Enlightening about the same he says, “The movie is still in pre-production stage and the work on virtual reality and 3D aspects of the movie is going on.”

“It will be a complete adaptation of the book, so the story will be exactly like the one given in comics.” he adds. The movie is slated for a December 2018 release.