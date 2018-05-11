#FeatureFriday: When animation makes its way into advertisements

The Indian advertising industry has advanced from being a small-scale business to a full-fledged industry. Advertising is one of the key activities for potential business. Fast moving consumer goods, automobile and e-commerce are the most advertised industries in India.

The idea behind having a cartoon or character in a video is to give an identity to a business. This also helps in making people remember the brand easily. With animated ads growing day by day, here are some beautiful ads that showcased the mastery behind animation.

One Plus 5:

Indian art form is showcased at its best with the 2D illustrations. The elephant chariots and the royal epiphany and the music do wonders to the animated masterpiece. With the intriguing craftsmanship, the artistically developed ad can be an epitome of animation in the advertisement category!

This is a proper example of how simplistic drawing animated beautifully helps bring out the potential of the technique and sheds light on the brand.

Cadbury Dairy Milk:

Ever seen aliens partying and dancing? Well, animation has the power to bring to you the impossible. With the humour and quirk at its best, Cadbury Dairy Milk came up with the idea of making aliens dance and party with joy on having dairy milk. The ad was a hit with the kids of course, but even the adults couldn’t ignore but watch the cute creatures dance joyously.

The original TVC was animated by Ogilvy & Mather.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo:

The advertisement unfolds two favourite things coming together. The sweet Cadbury Dairy Milk finds its perfect mate, the crunchy Oreo with the delicately designed animation. The two play, go camping and have fun only to discover how good they are together!

Saatchi & Saatchi is the agency behind the art work with animations by animation studio, Buck.

Kwality Walls:

What better than wearing three layers for a cold, frosty day! Kwality Walls Feast does just that and even boasts about its three layers making viewers understand what goes inside their favourite Feast. The animation does justice to the product, where the conversation between the two ice creams is fun to watch.

Vaibhav Studios from Mumbai and Unomono Studio, Delhi jointly created the animated ads for Kwality Walls which are a hit.

Clinic Plus:

The Chulbuli in the Clinic Plus ad was relatable to all the kids as she portrayed them well. The advertisement depicted the scenes every kid of her age has. The 2D animation worked well for the product and is registered amongst the audience.

The creator of Chulbuli was Vaibhav Studios, Mumbai.

PNB Housing:

A wonderful work of animation from 88 Pictures make the animals in the ad seem real. A different take on the concept of home loans, the animation does justice to the idea behind it. The production of the advertisement is done by Illumination Productions.

And last, but the master of all, the cute and crazy Zoozoo who were and still are loved by all, despite the age. These ads created quite a stir in the advertisement industry. With market value going high and the sales of Vodafone increasing, zoozoos popularity had its own charm and it is to stay for a long long time.

Vodafone Zoozoo:

The cute bundles of joy created quite a stir when they first appeared on the screens. There is no age bar to fan following these zoozoos have. Animated with perfection, scripted without words yet powerful, these ads were what took animation to another level.

Guessing who came up with the idea of these cute balloons? Rajiv Rao. He is the mastermind behind the concept of zoozoo and even the name. The ads were created by Ogilvy & Mather, the agency handling Vodafone advertisements and are shot by Bangalore based Nirvana films.

Animated videos can be beautifully knit around an impressive story-line. Character animation and story compliments each other enhancing the effect and impression of the story. Animated ads are here to stay and have an impact on the ever growing and hungry for creativity industry of advertising!