‘Fatak Patak’ TV feature series to use merchandise as integral part

In line with successful global kids franchises like Pokemon, which uses toys as integral part of the story telling, India now has its very own franchise, Fatak Patak!

Nihodo Media, an Indo-Japanese IP company announced the launch of its new animated TV feature series called Fatak Patak to be enjoyed this festive season on Hungama. The franchise has been developed to provide children with a complete experience of the animated characters on television along with the opportunity to own and play with the toys in real time thereby making it one of the first kids franchise to use toys and gameplay as an integral part to content in India.

“A key desire and motivation behind this movie and toyline has been to provide Indian Kids with their own indigenous IP,” Nihodo Media CEO Suhas Sundar said while commenting about the launch. “Though there have been a slew of great content and innovation in kids’ entertainment in the past few years, with the exception of a handful, most of the toys that dominate retail shelves are based on foreign IPs and toylines. In this regard, Indian kids have been grossly overlooked and targeted toylines for Indian children are almost an afterthought. We wanted to change this status quo and give Indian kids their own world, their own toyline that can be fuelled further by their imagination. This toyline has been developed keeping the Indian kid in mind and hopefully we would be able to capture their imagination with both the Fatak Patak show as well as the toys”.

Dream Theatre is managing the licensing and merchandising for this franchise and toys are distributed by their subsidiary company- Play Planet.

Dream Theatre founder and CEO Jiggy George exclaims, “Fatak Patak could very well go on to become India’s answer to iconic brands like Beyblade or Pokemon! With high quality content to engage fans on TV and character led toys to engage them off-air, this property could set the trend for kids entertainment in our country!”

Fatak Patak is a four-part animated TV feature series about mysterious Alienoids with incredible powers from outer space competing in the Alienoid Wrestling League. The main protagonists, Sher Singh and his Alienoid Gabru will be seen in pursuit of the championship and their adventures along the way in the Fatak Patak World.

It is set in India with indigenous story lines and localised content that the target audience can relate to. The Alienoids appearing on the show will also be available as collectibles with pro-wrestling inspired features and elements of strategy for the kids to engage in gameplay. This is a unique undertaking as it is the first time the toyline and gameplay have been produced at the same time. The toyline will be released simultaneously along with the TV feature series.

“We are thrilled to premiere the Fatak Patak TV feature series on Hungama,” said Disney India VP and head (media networks & interactive) Abhishek Maheshwari. “It is very exciting that the series will be launched simultaneously with the toys as it will give kids the opportunity to have a complete experience of the characters and the storyline. We hope the kids enjoy both the TV feature series as well as the toys being launched.”

Hungama will air this animated TV feature series exclusively as a part of the Fatak Patak Movie Festival every Sunday from 17 September to 8 October at 10 am.