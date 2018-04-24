‘Fast & Furious’ to get animated with the deal inked between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation has joined hands with Netflix, gearing high with an animated version of Fast & Furious. The series is due to hit in 2019. This is the first title in the planned expansion of the multi-year deal for kids and family content.

Based on the action movie franchise, Fast & Furious animated series will see the adventures of a teenage boy, Tony Toretto. He follows his cousin Dom’s footsteps after he along with his friends are recruited by government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious criminal organisation bent on world domination.

“We are excited to extend and expand our successful relationship with Netflix by delivering more high-quality programming and connecting fans of Universal films with fascinating new stories. Our new home at Universal marks an exciting new chapter for storytelling at our studio, and Fast & Furious is only the beginning,” said DreamWorks Animation Television’s president Margie Cohn.

The producers of the series are Tim Hedrick (Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) who will also serve as the showrunners. The series is executive produced by Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz and Chris Morgan.

The expansion deal has 14 original series which will debut on Netflix, including Guillermo del Toro’s Trollhunters; Spirit Riding Free and All Hail King Julien with additional four series slated to debut in 2018.

“We are thrilled to take our fantastic partnership with DreamWorks Animation to the next level. The Fast & Furious franchise is a global phenomenon beloved by audiences of all ages, and we can’t wait to get started on the new animated series that will capture the action, heart, humour and global appeal of the feature films,” said Netflix’s vice president of kids and family Melissa Cobb.

DreamWorks series seen on Netflix have garnered 17 Emmy Awards with other additional 21 nominations received from the 2018 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.