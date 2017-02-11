‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’: Rodeo FX breakdown reel

Rodeo FX has created a breakdown reel of the visual effects shots it delivered for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The video highlights work on the following key sequences: the interior and exterior of the Woolworth building; the entirely CG interior of MACUSA – the elaborate headquarters of the wizarding world; the reconstruction of Jacob’s room and alleyway; and fantastic beasts and their magical environments.

Founded in 2006, Rodeo FX delivers visual effects to feature films and television productions. The studio’s other VFX projects include Arrival, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, The Legend of Tarzan and Birdman.

The Rodeo FX team was led by Arnaud Brisebois, who also supervised the studio’s work on the movies Arrival and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Distributed by Warner Bros., Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them received two nominations for the 89th Academy Awards and five for the BAFTA Awards 2017, including Best Special Visual Effects.





