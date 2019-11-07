‘FanFight’ fantasy cricket gaming platform attracts 4 million players

FanFight fantasy cricket, football and kabaddi online platform have been one of the fastest-growing online gaming platforms to reach 4 million user base in a short period of its launch.

FanFight was started by ISB alumni Akhil Suhag, to cater to fans of popular games in India like Cricket, Football and Kabaddi. The whole concept is to bring the experience of real gaming to fans who can choose their team like selectors, watch their performance and win the cash too.

More than 30 crore people are playing fantasy cricket in the country, which is much ahead of developed countries like the USA.

Commenting on the development CEO Akhil Suhag says that, “We are delighted to reach 4 million users on our online fantasy gaming platform. With this, we would be the fastest-growing fantasy cricket online gaming platform. We would soon reach the magic number of 10 million users on our website in the next three years.”

FanFight allows cricket, football and kabaddi fans to use their knowledge to have the best experience of the game which will provide a chance to win cash every day. According to FanFight they the only platform wherein one can play three games however all other platforms are focusing on only cricket.

FanFight is different from other platforms in many ways as it has schemes like daily cash prizes, fast cash withdrawals and it allows the player to compete with friends.

The technology that powers FanFight is the most advanced in the industry, which ensures the shortest lag between live game and the updates to its players on their potential winnings while making withdrawals as fast as ever.