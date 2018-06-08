Fancy Nancy ordered for a second season before the first season has even aired

On Thursday, the announcement for a second series ahead of the first series’ debut was made by Nancy Kanter, EVP Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager, Disney Junior. Fancy Nancy, a family comedy, is debuting on 13 July 2018 on Disney Junior, DisneyNOW and Disney Junior VOD. The animated series revolves around a 6 year old high-spirited girl named Nancy (Mia Sinclair Jenness). Nancy is an enthusiastic and fancy-clothed little girl whose zest for colours, language, nature, and art transforms the ordinary into extraordinary. Her story is aimed at kids aging between 2-7 focusing on the importance of making each day resourceful and exciting.

Fancy Nancy is based on the New York Times bestselling book series written by Jane O’Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser. The animated show is produced by Disney Television Animation and the series is produced and directed by Emmy nominee Jamie Mitchell (Sofia the First) and developed and story is edited by Krista Tucker (Sheriff Callie’s Wild West). Matthew Tishler (Austin & Ally) is the songwriter and TJ Hill (Planes: Fire and Rescue) is the composer. Joining the previously announced voice cast (Alyson Hannigan, Rob Riggle, Mia Sinclair Jenness and Spencer Moss) as recurring guests for season 1 are award-winner Christine Baranski as Mrs. Devine; George Wendt as Grandpa Clancy; Kal Penn as Mr. Singh; Dana Heath as Nancy’s best friend Bree; Tatyana Ali as Bree’s mom, Mrs. James; Ian Chen as Nancy’s cousin Jonathan; Chi McBride as mailman Gus; Malachi Barton as Nancy’s friend Lionel; and Madison Pettis as Brigitte.

Nancy’s tales will be available on storybooks, accessories, apparels and more at the Disney stores and other retailers worldwide. Walt Disney Records had also recorded a 14-song soundtrack which has started streaming on digital platforms from 8 June. Each episode will include two stories of 11 minutes exhibiting family-love and self-expression.

“A creator and true optimist, Nancy is a relatable, imperfect character who exemplifies the problem-solving power of imagination through the comical situations she gets herself into,” said Nancy Kanter, executive vice president, Content and Creative Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide and general manager, Disney Junior Worldwide in a statement. “We look forward to the series’ premiere and sharing even more heartfelt stories that showcase Nancy’s creative endeavours and her unwavering belief that she can accomplish her grand ideas while encouraging those around her to do the same.”

Excited to experience what this outstanding world of Nancy has to offer to its viewers then wait till 13 July 2018.

Here is the ‘behind the scenes’ video released by Disney TV Animation News–