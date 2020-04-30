FanCode garners over 15 million users, launches fastest interactive live scores and live streaming in one year

FanCode, the multi-sport aggregator platform from the house of Dream Sports, has completed one year with over 15 million app installs. Since the launch in March 2019, FanCode has partnered with multiple sports brands and events and brought sports content to India, across nine sports and over 50 sporting events. The brand has also launched the ‘fastest interactive live scores’ experience and comprehensive live streaming of long-tail sports and some premium cricket tournaments.

In the last one year, the company has significantly enhanced the sports experience for fans by providing interactive data overlays during live streaming of a match, news on the sports industry across the globe, bite-sized video content like match highlight packages, chat with sports personalities in a new-age format, and expert opinions. The latest offering to the fastest live scores for cricket is now delivered with multimedia commentary. This is supplemented by interactive content and infographics for milestones achieved by players or teams during the match and also a detail-oriented ‘Live Blog’.

FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said, “We are thrilled at the tremendous progress that we have made in just a year. Over 15 million strong users in one year is an indication of how Indian sports fans are looking for deeper and comprehensive engagement with the sports they love. As we roll into year two, we plan to launch several innovative and exciting features for sports fans. We will also continue to build FanCode to provide the best-in-class experience that sports fans deserve even during a time when sports across the globe have come to a halt. The reliance on digital platforms to stay connected to sports has further increased acceptance for the platform, and we expect consumption of sports to reach its peak once live sports are back.”

Adjudged as the “Best Sports Startup” at FICCI India Sports Awards 2019, FanCode forged over 16 exclusive partnerships with global sports associations and leagues across sports such as cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, volleyball, and even American football. Some of the key partners include The Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Bangladesh Cricket Board for showcasing the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), National Football League (NFL) including the world’s biggest annual sporting event – the Super Bowl, and I-League. FanCode also became the NBA’s (National Basketball Association) first live streaming partner in India.

FanCode co-founder Prasana Krishnan added, “The dependencies on digital mediums are significantly growing in sports over the years, thanks to the easy access to smartphones and cheaper data. The internet made access to interactive sports content a reality including live streaming, live scores, match analysis, fantasy research, which have been the strong pillars of growth for FanCode over the year. To stay true to our objective of being the single destination of choice for the avid sports fans in India, we are all set for the next phase of growth with feature additions, right from e-commerce to fantasy research tools. Forging deep and direct fan relationships will be a crucial differentiator in the long run for the industry, and we are building this base for the next leap.”

FanCode was launched in March 2019 to offer a broad spectrum of long-tail sports and contextual commerce providing comprehensive sports experience to avid sports fans in India. Dream Sports, a sports tech company, is the parent company of FanCode that also houses brands like Dream11 and DreamX.