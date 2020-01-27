‘Family Man’: FutureWorks Media motion graphic artist hints at more fights, chase, plot-twists, and exotic locations in the season two

Web series’ fad is in full bloom with a string of content stealing the spotlight all across the OTT space. Amazon Prime Video’s super-hit spy thriller Family Man packed quite a punch, winning viewers over with its storytelling and imagery. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D. K, this hit web series, the popular web series also made use of visual effects to depict complex scenarios.Speaking to AnimationXpress about the visual effects, AnimationXpress recently spoke to FutureWorks Media motion graphics artist Siddhesh Kemaye revealed, “Yes I’m involved in making of Family Man season 2. There will be more fight and chase sequences, more plots and twists will be there for proper audience engagement and many foreign locations are used in this season.”

This Manoj Bajpayee starrer web series revolved around a middle class man who works as an Intelligence Officer for National Investigation Agency. This web series is critically acclaimed by many celebrities and also bagged a few awards too. Recently the first look of the poster was released through their Twitter handle, to the delight of the buzzing fans. Kemaye feels that VFX is one of the best emerging industry out there courtesy of the digital boom, and the aspirants will have a good scope in choosing this as a career and there will be many job opportunities for them.

Speaking about the quality checks for visual effects that the OTT giant has put in place, he shares, “The quality check routines done by Amazon prime is quite strict. Whenever we send any of our projects for quality check, they check that project into their software and if there are any errors like dead pixel, run time error or lag while playing the episode, they send us QC report and taking this report into consideration our team rectifies all the error mentioned in that QC report. And this process continues until there is no error left while quality check.”On being asked as to what advice he’d like to give to hundreds of aspiring VFX artists, he shares, “Take complete knowledge of softwares, build up your software skills, do daily practise for at least six to seven hours and chances of you getting selected in good production houses or studios will increase. Be ready for multi-tasking. Put your heart and soul in taking out the best results from any projects you work for. Learn from best possibles animation colleges or institutes.”

The future of OTT look bright and we can’t wait for the season two of Family Man.