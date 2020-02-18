Faker to become part-owner of T1

Iconic League of Legends star mid laner Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok has signed a new three-year deal with T1, and Faker will become part-owner of T1 Entertainment & Sports.

“I am excited to continue playing for T1 and am thankful for all the fans around the world who have supported me all these years. I am honoured to become a part-owner of T1 and look forward to working with the leadership team beyond my playing career. I love this team and am proud to help mould the future of this organization,” Faker said to ESPN.

The company co-owned by the South Korean telecommunication company and American telecommunications company Comcast and Faker will take up a leadership role within the company once he eventually decides to retire from playing professionally.

Faker is the face of LoL esports, winning three World Championships, multiple most valuable player awards, and many other tournaments during his seven-year professional career.

And now he will continue his quest for a fourth World Championship with T1 after signing this new contract.

7 magnificent years and many more to come as a player and team owner.

Please look forward to our continuous journey with @faker. 함께한 빛나는 7년에 감사하며, T1과 이상혁 선수의 여정은 앞으로도 계속됩니다. T1 X Faker: https://t.co/kdLOAe7emH#T1WIN #T1Fighting — T1 LoL (@T1LoL) February 18, 2020

Faker is not the first player to become a part-owner of their organisation as part of a new contract. Last October, Danish mid-laner Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg acquired a stake in North American organisation Team SoloMid after signing through to 2021.