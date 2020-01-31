Exclusive: ‘Sooryavanshi’s VFX is being worked upon by NYVFXWAALA

Pegged as a multi-starrer actioner, Sooryavanshi is all set to bring alive Shetty’s Police Universe and blaze an alliterative trail of adventure, amusement and action. The imagery definitely has to be enhanced by the magic of VFX for such stories. VFX-wise, the movie is being worked upon by NYVFXWAALA studio. Having proved their mettle in the recent movie Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior, NYVFXWAALA studio has indeed become a go-to studio for Bollywood projects.

On 5 March 2019, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look posters of the film on his Twitter account. In the posters, Akshay Kumar was seen in a cop avatar with a gun in his hand. Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by him and Karan Johar under their banners Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions respectively and in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films, the fourth installment is going to be packed with Shettyesque car explosions and chase scenes.

The teaser of the film was released on 28 December 2019. Starring Akshay Kumar as the titular character opposite Katrina Kaif, movie is set to see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles of Bajirao Singham and Sangaram Bhalerao (Simmba) from the franchise’s previous films Singham and Simmba in cameo appearances.

As per rumours, the songs for Sooryavanshi will be reportedly composed by Himesh Reshammiya, while the score, is to be composed and produced by Amar Mohile. Sukhwinder Singh will sing a song named “Jal Rahi Hai”. The song “Tip Tip Barsa Pani” from the film Mohra, will be recreated

The trailer of the film has not been released yet. According to reports, the trailer of Sooryavanshi will be released on 27 February 2020 However, fans will still have to wait for about a month. This film marks come back of the most loved pair Akshay and Katrina after a long time and will be directed by Rohit Shetty.