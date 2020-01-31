Exclusive : Niloy Kanti Biswas steps up as the Wackytoon Studio CEO

Kolkata based, Wackytoon Studio has promoted studio head Niloy Kanti Biswas as the new CEO, to be effective from February 2020.

Biswas, who has been associated with Wackytoon Studio for the past three years, has led the studio from a unit of 18 creative artists, and helped it grow from strength to strength to a crew of 160 super talented and highly creative 2D and 3D artists. He has also been instrumental in forging a new collaboration with kids broadcaster Sony YAY!

Having worked in Toonz Animation India, Elecomtoon and Animazione in different capacities across his career, Biswas brings in a holistic view of the industry with over 20 years of experience in the animation and M&E industry. He has worked with several clients managing projects as Kumbhkaran (POGO), Howzzattt (Discovery Kids), Shaktimaan (Sonic), Ninja Hattori and Pakdam Pakdai (Nickelodeon), Kid Krrish (Cartoon Network), V4 Virat (Disney India) and Redcap (Italy).

Commenting on Biswas’ appointment, Green Gold Animation founder and CEO, and Wackytoon Studio chairman Rajiv Chilaka told Animation Xpress, “I first met Biswas almost 15 years ago when he was working at Elecomtoon, and I have been greatly impressed by his vision for the industry throughout and his passion for animation. He is the right guy to take Wackytoon to the next level.”

Being a part of the Green Gold group, Wacktoon Studio presently works on the popular 2D and 3D shows like Chhota Bheem, Super Bheem, Kalari Kids, Rudra, Honey Bunny Ka Jhol Maal, KickO and Super SpeedO and Guru aur Bhole. While most work are through Green Gold, Honey Bunny ka Jhol Maal, Kicko and Super Speedo and Guru aur Bhole are directly commissioned by Sony YAY!

Talking about his new role, Biswas shared with us, “Wackytoon Studio believes in the amalgamation of various art forms with finesse par excellence. We have established ourselves as a major player with both 2D and 3D projects across various clients. Previously we started with 50-60 fables and two or three projects. Gradually our project value is increasing with more episodes as well as movies. The business is also increasing and my new role will be to look after the management, deal with the clients, forge new connections and partnerships nationally and internationally. We are already working on a project for an international client. Presently, we are also independently working on a couple of animated IP – one 2D and one 3D IP of international standards. I’m expanding the entire business of Wackytoon Studio.”

The studio has recently bought another floor in the same building and is looking to expand the team by 200 people to cater to the production tasks hoping to be one of the biggest studios in India in the near future.