Exclusive: Ajay Devgn surprises kids at ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s screening

Inorbit INOX recently launched a special screening for school children where a bevy of kids were treated to a special screening of the movie Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. Given the fact that the movie chronicles the life journey of the unsung Maratha warrior; Tanaji Malushare who plays a crucial role in the history of India, the event was intended to serve as an amalgam of a history lesson and entertainment

The auditorium saw excitement and buzz as scores of kids donning school uniforms thronged Inorbit mall INOX to watch the much-anticipated movie at the auditorium but the real surprise awaited them at the end of the show. As the movie concluded, ace actor and producer Ajay Devgn (who has essayed the lead role) not only made a surprise visit but also spent a great deal of time interacting with them. While some rubbed their eyes in disbelief at the surprising turn of events, many wowed attendees cheered as Devgn along with actor Sharad Kelkar (who plays Shivaji Maharaj) spoke candidly with kids.

Upon being asked by AnimationXpress about the movie, Devgn shared, “Yes there is action in the movie. When I was little, we had a chapter about Tanaji Malushare but I don’t there is actual awareness about the kind of hero he was for the country. That’s why this is we see him as an unsung warrior.”

Based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader.

Amidst glee and jubilation, teachers as well as kids were delighted to see the man himself grace the venue with his presence. As the movie is heavy on VFX and worked upon by Devgn’s own VFX studio NYVFXWAALA, there is much talk about sophistication of imagery.

We can’t wait to cover the VFX aspect of the film.