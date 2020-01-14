Ex-Ogilvy Ryan Williams joins Ventana Studios

Ventana Studios takes on board Ryan Williams in the capacity of producer for new business growth in the local and international markets.

He will be handling all the new business projects for Ventana Studios while maintaining the great rapport shared with the studio’s existing client base. “Together we are aiming to bring about changes in how a mid-sized CG/VFX studio operates in the current, ever-changing market,” said Nube and Ventana Studios business head Ranjan Karkera.

Ryan Williams has spent a long time of his career at Ogilvy Mumbai in the ad-films production team and has worked on some of the best-known brands in the country like Red Label Tea, Bru Coffee, Taj Mahal Tea for HUL, Bournvita, Mumbai Indians, Asian Paints, Tata Sky, Fevicol, Astral Pipes. Post Ogilvy he moved to DDB Mudra which saw him working on brands like Big Bazaar, FBB, Brand Factory and Nutralite to name a few.

“Ventana Studios has experienced a promising growth curve since its inception, and we are looking to further our growth by collaborating with Ryan Williams. Together we plan to make Ventana “The Go-To” studio partner for all CG and VFX related work in advertising,” added Karkera.

Coming from an advertising agency background, Williams understands the expectations of decision-makers across various brands, agencies/production companies.Karkera feels that this understanding coupled with sound technical skills would surely be beneficial in rendering the support to AD agencies and production house partners looking out for a typical collaboration with a CG/VFX studio.

“I see my joining Ventana Studios as an opportunity to further my collaboration with leading agencies and production companies globally, coupled with the exciting experience of working closely along with some of the most talented people in the CG/VFX industry,” said Williams.

The big players in the CG/VFX market command big money while the smaller entities most times fail to deliver an optimum product. The team at Ventana is looking to explore the in between void. Ventana’s team of CG/VFX artists is handpicked and includes top players of the industry.