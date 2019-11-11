Ex ‘Fortnite’ star FaZe Jarvis, quits LA and his $14.8m mansion to return to UK

Jarvis Kaye, known as FaZe Jarvis, 17, had been banned for life by Epic Games after he showed a video of him using ‘aimbot’ software to assist his progress in the game. After that incident, he has decided to leave his $14.8 million Los Angeles mansion to return to his hometown the UK.

The teenager made a tearful apology after the software company outlawed him from playing the game. After uploading a tearful apology telling his two million followers he is not allowed to return to the game, he has now posted a video to say he is going home.

He said “I want to let you all know is that you’re going to make mistakes in your life but the most important thing is how you learn from those mistakes and become a better person. Taking a break isn’t going to be easy, but I know it’s the right thing. I’m heading home for a bit to be with my family and reflect on what’s most important to me in life and what’s next.”

The Hollywood property overlooks Los Angeles has a room in the mansion – which features a swimming pool, a stripper pole – along with his fellow computer game teammates.