Event Capital acquires 80 per cent stake in IGX

Event Capital, a Laqshya Media group company and India’s most diverse Live Event IP Company has acquired majority stake 80 per cent in India’s largest and longest-running games expo – IGX (Indian Games Expo). Entering the gaming industry with this acquisition, Event Capital with its expertise in creating and curating multi-genre consumer-based event experiences will help further strengthen the IGX IP. Showcasing the best of gaming from India and around the world, season 5 of IGX will be held on 21 to 22 December at Nesco, Mumbai.

“These are exciting times for the gaming industry, with the gaming market in India experiencing exponential growth. IGX has been a pioneer in India’s gaming events space, bringing together the best that gaming has to offer to consumers over the past four years. We are excited to partner with Event Capital as we embark upon the next chapter of the journey of IGX. With its proven expertise in delivering exciting consumer experiences across multiple industries, Event Capital is the ideal partner to help take IGX to the next level,”said IGX founder Sameer Desai.

IGX 2019 will bring the best of global gaming to Indian consumers from top brands, while also providing a platform for the best gaming experiences from talented Indian creators. From the latest games spanning console, PC, mobile and VR platforms to cutting edge gaming hardware, visitors will have the opportunity to experience it all at the IGX show floor. Also look forward to bringing gamers exclusive game previews, product launches and exciting offers.

“The gaming industry is an exciting space with inexplicable potential. This space has grown exponentially over the past couple of years with India becoming the second largest in-game downloads and game sessions. Event Capital’s entry into this segment is a logical progression for us given our expertise in creating live event experiences. Being one of the strongest IPs in India in the gaming industry, IGX has managed to create a dedicated and strong community in itself. With a major acquisition in IGX, we plan on creating consumer experiences that can nurture and further grow this industry by leaps and bounds and take this IP to the next level. We also intend to boost this community with customised offerings,” said Event Capital founder and director Deepak Choudhary.

IGX is also home to the IGX Battles arena, a unique esports platform designed to nurture up-and-coming talent through popular games across all platforms in solo and team-based competition. Providing a platform for India’s passionate cosplay community, IGX Game Face will return this year, bringing to visitors, India’s largest gaming cosplay showcase and a two-day competition. Highlighting the tremendous opportunities available in the gaming industry, IGX will also play host to the careers in gaming, a conference featuring two days of workshops, lectures and guides on the education and career opportunities in gaming. Aimed at students and parents, the conference will cover all aspects of the gaming industry, from game development to esports.