Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown to cast in ‘Frozen 2’

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, Black Panther) have been reportedly roped in to lend their voices to Disney’s Frozen 2, the sequel to the 2013 hit Frozen.

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will return to direct the sequel to the Oscar winning box-office hit. Lee will also pen the script while Peter Del Vecho will be producing the animated film .

Slated to release on 27 November 2019, Frozen 2 will find Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad returning to reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna and Olaf, respectively.

Frozen generated nearly $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office and has become a merchandising juggernaut, breaking sales records on home video and at Disney’s stores. The musical won the Academy Award for best animated film in 2014. The movie has also been adapted for the stage, becoming a Broadway hit and earning three Tony Award nominations this year.

Seems like just a matter of time when fans will feast their eyes on this amazing animated franchise from Disney next year.