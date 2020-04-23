Esports is officially coming to ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ with $1 mn prize pool

Call of Duty: Mobile is hosting its first esports tournament, Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020, in collaboration with Sony Mobile. The tournament will begin on 30 April and it has a total prize pool of over $1 million.

The free-to-play, mobile Call of Duty spinoff became a breakout hit last year, racking up a staggering 100 million downloads in its first week of availability. And while mobile titles are far from a major force in esports, other big games have made similar forays into the field, including PUBG Mobile and Supercell titles like Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

To participate in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020, players need to be ranked Veteran or higher in Multiplayer and be at least 18 years of age. Considering that the tournament begins on April 30, players still have time to reach Veteran rank by playing matches in the Ranked Mode. Activision will be announcing additional details about the tournament soon.

Call of Duty: Mobile’s twitter account teased: “Esports is officially coming to Call of Duty: Mobile! Check back soon for more news and specifics. For now, practice up and get ready.”

🚨 Esports is officially coming to Call of Duty: Mobile! 🚨 Check back soon for more news and specifics. For now, practice up and get ready. pic.twitter.com/ziwsqRG4No — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 22, 2020

Call of Duty: Mobile is currently running the Crescent Moon event, which adds new cosmetic items along with Gun Game Team Fight mode.

Rewards will be earned for registration, progression through the qualifier and an additional reward if you eventually qualify.These rewards are changed every weekend so, even if you’ve already qualified, it’d be worthwhile to check back to seek out any other rewards.

Details on Stage 2 are to be shared at a later date through Activision’s official site.