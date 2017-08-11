Esports: Dsport and Nodwin acquire Dota 2 finale rights with a prize pool of Rs 153 billion

DSport, from the Discovery Communications India stable, in partnership with NODWIN gaming, a leading esports company in India is bringing to the Indian esports audience, the first ever exclusive broadcast of the DOTA 2 international finale 2017.The grand finale will be aired exclusively on DSport on Sunday, 13 August from 11am IST. The DOTA 2 International is the biggest and most competitive esports tournament in the world. In fact, the 2017 edition of the DOTA 2 International boasts of $24 million (Rs 1.53 bn) prize pool.

This year, 18 teams will endure the competition process and make a bid at clinching the coveted Aegis of champions at the KeyArena, Seattle, USA. Of the 18 teams, six have been directly invited, while the remaining twelve have earned their spots through the regional qualifiers. Eighteen teams in all will battle in two Round Robin groups from which the bottom team of each group will be eliminated. The remaining 16 will move on to the double elimination main event leading up to the grand finale, where the ultimate winner will take home over Rs 650 million in cash prizes.