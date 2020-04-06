‘Esports Betting’- A cool new addition to the sports betting industry

The constantly evolving gaming industry is always coming up with new ways to give players new, enjoyable and thrilling experiences. Esports, or electronic sports, is any competitive competition on consoles or gaming PC, which is technically an activity that’s been around ever since the video game was first created. We all know that amazing feeling of beating a friend in a video game and emerging as the supreme gamer. With the similar thrill you feel watching a competition between two gamers to that of watching a sports game between your favourite team and their rivals, the two industries were bound to merge in the betting industry. Therefore, Esports Betting was born and is now part of most sports betting companies from all around the world.

Betting on esports has become a worldwide trend over the past few years. This betting sector which is still in its infancy, got off to a slow start, although it started to fly over the last couple years. The growth has been so explosive that it’s been anticipated that the global esports betting market would be worth over $30 billion by the end of 2020. Nowadays we find major esports competitions on most games that can be played between two players or more. We can find countless different kinds of competitions of different genre games like; FIFA, Battlefield, Call of Duty, Counter Strike: Global Offence, PUBG, Dota 2 , and many more.

Each game has its own particular kinds of competitions, all featuring different kinds of bets, with different odds. For example FIFA is a football simulation game, where betting on a FIFA game is very similar to that of betting on a live football match. On the other hand shooter games like Battlefield and Call of duty feature competitions with war-like scenarios, where multiple teams or solo players enter tournaments and battle it out for victory by either getting the most kills or being the first to beat a certain objective. While games like PUBG involve a large number of small teams, fighting each other off till the last team standing is crowned winner.

These different kinds of games offer endless different ways to bet, whether you want to bet on a match or a certain player, it takes time to understand which is the best way to bet, especially when it comes to odds. If you don’t know the teams you’re betting on, the odds aren’t in your favor, so it’s good to learn more about odds. You can find websites which help you figure out how odds work, like this one which shows you the best odds for cricket betting.

It used to be a real challenge to find a good esports betting site because there simply weren’t that many of them around. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case. There are tons of new esports betting sites which have recently launched in recent years, and several existing sports betting sites have started offering new esports betting as well. We will surely be seeing a massive growth in this sector in the coming years, and it will only keep getting bigger.