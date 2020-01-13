ESFI reveals qualified teams for quaterfinal of e-Masters Chengdu 2020

The regional finals for Asian Electronic Sports Federation’s (AESF) first edition of Asia Esports Championship e-Masters Chengdu 2020 has ended and Team India is all set to fly for e-Masters quarterfinals to Chengdu.

Team India for Arena of Valor team: Sonukaran J M (Captain), Shinil R, Aditya Katoch, Manmohan Singh and Aakash Chadalavada, Dwayne Fernandes (Substitute) and for Warcraft III: the Frozen Throne Arun Mozhi Varman have qualified for the quarter finals and will be flying to Chengdu .

According to the Esports Federation of India’s (ESFI) official Facebook post (which is subject to change) the quarter finals to take place from 22 February till 25 February 2020 and the final will commence from 28 February 2020 till 1 March.

For PES 2020 Indian team played really well( Moin Abdani and Akshay) they won against Srilanka, Maldives and Pakistan for semi finals of regional qualifiers however lost to Uzbekistan and Malaysia which resulted end of journey for team India.Also for League of Legends team India lost to Pakistan and missed the slot for Chengdu.

Esports Federation of India (ESFI) director Lokesh Suji Lokesh Suji quoted, “its worth mentioning that though our PES team did not qualify for the main event at Chengdu but Moin and Akshay’s performance at Thailand Qualifiers was exemplary and commendable. We wish all the very best to Team India (AOV & Warcraft) for e-Masters main event to be held in Chengdu from 22 February onward.”

Finally AESF have the shortlist of teams which will proceed to the next stage in Chengdu, China this 28 February to 1 March 2020.

Arena of Valor

South East Asia (group A): Vietnam and Philippines

South east Asia (group B): Thailand and Indonesia

East Asia: Chinese Taipei and Hong Kong

South and Central Asia: India

Warcraft iii: the Frozen Throne

South East Asia: Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia

East Asia: Republic of Asia and Chinese Taipei

South and Central Asia: Kazakhstan and India

PES 2020:

South East Asia: Malaysia, Indonesia,Vietnam

East Asia: Japan, Hong Kong,

South and Central Asia: Uzbekistan

West Asia: Syria

League of Legends:

South East Asia: Thailand,Philippines

East Asia: Chinese Taipei, Korea

South and Central Asia: Kazakhstan and Pakistan

West Asia : Syria