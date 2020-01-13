ESFI partners with ConnectIN Esports to organise EIBC in Mumbai

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and ConnectIN Esports have entered into an agreement to organise the Esports India Business Conference (EIBC) in association with ESFI, with the first edition to be held in Mumbai during March 2020.

On signing of the agreement, Esports Federation of India director and Asian Esports Federation VP Lokesh Suji, said: “ESFI’s core objective is to bring all the stakeholders under one umbrella and enable, boost & grow the Indian esports ecosystem. Esports is the fastest growing sport of the world and we need to run at much faster speeds to cope up with rest of the world, and that’s where knowledge/industry events like EIBC will play a substantial role. We look forward to meeting all the stakeholders at EIBC 2020”

The exclusive conference will focus on the growth of this nascent industry in India and address key aspects such as the growth drivers for the esports industry, investment opportunities, creating smart partnerships, engaging esports audience, and impact of the growth of the industry on broadcasting.

EIBC 2020 in association with ESFI will enable various stakeholders in the esports ecosystem to identify business opportunities and barriers to entry into the industry, understand market factors influencing brands, venture capitalists, and professional sports teams to actively invest in the esports industry, gain industry insights and trends through keynote presentations, case studies, and panel discussions by top esports industry leaders and experts. The conference will also provide opportunities to connect and network with regional and global industry leaders.

ConnectIN Esports co-founder Dhruv Khanna, said: “We are extremely pleased to partner with the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) to organise the Esports India Business Conference 2020. The esports industry is growing at a rapid pace and we are of the opinion that there is an immediate need for various stakeholders in the ecosystem to learn about the opportunities, exchange valuable information, and meet with potential partners through an industry platform. EIBC 2020 will kickstart the process and aims to provide immense value to its participants in their quest to grow the industry.”

ESFI represents the voice of esports in India at international forums, promotes participation in esports in India, acts as the regulatory and development body for esports in India, and promotes the educational, health, and social benefits of esports participation. ESFI also got the first bronze for the country during Asian Games 2018, where esports was a demonstration title.

ConnectIN Esports is an Esports startup specialising in creating knowledge-based platforms, business conferences, digital content, online tournaments, and live events for the Esports Industry. ConnectIN Esports aims to ally industry stalwarts, leading trend-setters, policymakers, strategic thinkers, industry influencers, and upcoming gamers to share insights, discuss industry trends, technological developments, and connect investors with talent by creating a one-stop shop for Everything Esports!

The media partners for ‘EIBC 2020 in association with ESFI’ are SportzPower and The Fan Garage (TFG).