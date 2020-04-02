Eros Now and BSNL extend existing partnership

Eros Now has announced to have further expanded its existing partnership with telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), with a core focus of entertainment on demand consumption in Tier II and Tier III markets of India.

Currently available with prepaid recharge packs offered by BSNL, Eros Now will launch three new BSNL special tariff voucher plans that will provide consumers access to a wide variety of online content. This bundled subscription vouchers further strengthens Eros Now’s reach through BSNL’s wide customer base.

These subscription vouchers are both affordable and convenient as consumers can save on subscribing to video streaming platforms without compromising on the entertainment portfolio offered by Eros Now.

Commenting on this extension, Eros Now CEO Ali Hussein said, “India’s rural market is increasingly exploring entertainment options on the go. BSNL is one of the strongest telecom players in India and offering Eros Now’s entertaining content library to the customers is a step further in fulfilling audiences’ growing appetite for OTT. These numerous special tariff packs attract different customers who have varied choices and expand our reach by connecting with the heartland of India.”

Along with its customer base, BSNL offers varied choices of the best tariff pack, and this partnership with Eros Now, enables the telecom company to provide access to online entertainment. Eros Now is bundled for 24 days on the prepaid recharge pack of Rs 98, while the value of Rs 298 has Eros Now for 54 days and another pack of Rs 1,999 for 60 days that customers can choose from.

Through these prepaid recharge packs, consumers can access Eros Now’s massive content catalogue including 12,000+ movie titles, original shows, music videos, short-format content – Eros Now Quickies and much more.

BSNL director (CM) Sushil Kumar Mishra added, “Entertainment has been one of the key drivers to attain greater reach in the telecommunication industry in recent times; the trend will only grow in the years to come. We at BSNL always strive to provide customers with unparalleled services at an affordable price. The three-pack subscription vouchers offering Eros Now content allows the audience to explore the best of online video streaming service and its huge content library of entertainment.”

As the recently-published Ovum-Amdocs report suggests, almost 50 per cent of mobile users are willing to pay for a premium OTT service via their carrier bill if offered at a discounted rate or with an extended free trial. These opportunities benefit both cellular telecom players as well as OTT platforms that generate a meaningful amount of subscription revenue through bundled offers.