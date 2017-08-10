Epica Electronics to launch revolutionary glass free 3D gadgets

As a part of promoting 3D electronic products, UAE-based Epica Electronics has chalked out ambitious plans to roll out top-notch, innovative electronic products at affordable rates in India and Middle East. Epica Electronics will launch India’s first celebrity edition in consumer electronics segment (TV, mobile, tablet equipped with high end features and sophisticated applications) at Indywood Film Carnival 2017, one of the largest film-based events in the country from 1 to 4 December at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

“Initially we are targeting India and Middle East markets where we have solid marketing network. We will expand our operations to Africa and Sri Lanka by April 2018, by that time we will also be ready with 3D recording enabled devices,” said Epica Electronics CEO and chairman of Aries Group of companies Sohan Roy.

Epica Electronics, a pioneer in 2D/3D animation and visual effects, will be introducing 3D products in the electronics market in collaboration with the leading technology companies based in Europe and US. In a significant move, Epica has roped in KPMG, a major provider of advisory services, for framing the strategies in India.

The USP of Epica products is 3D visuals, movies etc can be watched without glasses. 3D mobile phones promise accurate, secured and user-friendly authentication said top official of Epica Electronics. The size of the television ranges from 55 to 60 inches. Tablets will come with 7 to 10 inches. “Regarding tablets, we have partnered with two national level educational institutions for promoting glasses free 3D based visual education modules. Many educational institutions have expressed their interest to collaborate and promote 3D education. Discussions with various educational institutions across the country are progressing,” said Epica Electronics director Satish Chandran.Epica Electronics has tied up with leading content providers across the globe for providing quality contents.