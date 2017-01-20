eOne’s ‘Peppa Pig’ wins Best New Property at Asian Licensing Awards 2017

Entertainment One’s preschool animated television series Peppa Pig was accorded ‘Best New Property’ at Asian Licensing Awards which was held recently at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, 10 January, 2017.

Commenting on the award win, eOne, head of global licensing, Andrew Carley said, “It is a real honour that Peppa Pig has scooped this award and it is testament to the phenomenal year that the property has enjoyed in Asia. We thank our partners and the team here who have been dedicated to making it a success throughout the region and we look forward to taking Peppa to even greater heights in 2017.”

In 2016, eOne had significantly strengthened the foothold of Peppa Pig in Asia. Broadcast and merchandise had been launched in South Korea in October and merchandise became widely available across South East Asia, including Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Peppa Pig also became one of the most popular programmes for pre-schoolers in mainland China, surpassing 16.3 billion views across a roster of on-demand platforms that includes iQiYi, Youku, Tencent and LeEco. In November 2016, a collaboration with non-profit organisation JUCCCE also saw Peppa Pig become a brand ambassador for its ‘Food Heroes’ healthy eating food education program for young children.

Toys are spearheading the licensing programme in China with the range from toy partner King Bee celebrating sell-out success across the region. Peppa Pig toys have a strong presence in Hamleys stores where the brand has its own merchandise corner. In December 2016 Peppa featured in the official opening of China’s first Hamleys store. Distribution of the range has been recently expanded to online retailers including Tmall and JD.com and additional product categories including apparel, games and puzzles will be rolling-out across the region during 2017.