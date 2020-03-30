eOne revs up for broadcast launch of ‘Ricky Zoom’ on Channel 5’s Milkshake!

Entertainment One (eOne) is gearing up for the much- anticipated debut of Ricky Zoom on Channel 5’s multiplatform pre-school brand, Milkshake! which is set to air episodes from series one daily (Monday-Friday) from 20 April 2020.

To crank up excitement around the show’s terrestrial launch in the UK, Milkshake! is supporting with pre-promotional on-air exposure and social media support nearer the time of TX.

eOne is backing its latest pre-school property with an investment in PR and digital marketing activity to drive tune-in. Building on the company’s previous success with music releases for Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, eOne is readying the digital release of 3 Ricky Zoom songs that will include an extended version of the theme tune and two all-new original songs- which will be available on streaming platforms from mid-April. A nationwide influencer outreach campaign spanning parenting influencers, with a combined platform of 1.2 million across the UK, will promote the positive brand values of fun and family to encourage co-viewing and kids to create their own outdoor bike-style adventures together.

“Adding to our existing strong roster of international broadcasters we’re thrilled to be bringing Ricky Zoom to the #1 weekday pre-school destination in the UK,” said eOne EVP content sales, family and brands Monica Candiani. “The show is full of enjoyable all-bike adventures that will ignite young imaginations and we look forward to introducing the colourful world of Wheelford to future fans in the UK ahead of the consumer products rollout later this year.”

The launch of Ricky Zoom on Channel 5 follows a strong debut for the show last autumn on Nick Jr. in the UK where it has been viewed by nearly 1.5 million to date. The show will join Nick Jr.’s promotional slate in Easter with a seasonal episode special set to air for audiences during the school holidays. The growing broadcast exposure will drive awareness for Ricky Zoom as eOne builds up to the consumer products rollout in autumn which will see additional toys released by master toy partner, TOMY.