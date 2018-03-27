eOne and Sega Toys launch ‘Peppa Pig’ consumer products in Japan

Entertainment One and its master licensee in Japan, Sega Toys are gearing up for the launch of Peppa Pig merchandise product SKUS from 28 March to 3 April, 2018 at Takashimaya, Shinjuku department store in Tokyo.

Inspired by the Peppa Goes to London story book, the consumer products will be launched at a Peppa Pig Goes to London-themed pop-up store which will draw on the property’s British heritage with décor and styling. The store will house over 100 product SKUs available from 23 licensing partners.

Takashimaya will also host Peppa Pig screenings between 28 March to 10 April. Alongside the selected episodes, an original episode will also be shown to watch Peppa and her friends enjoying cherry blossom to coincide with Japan’s traditional cherry blossom season.

There will also be English language workshops for young visitors and reading sessions of Peppa Pig books in Japanese and the merchandise will be launched nationwide at Toys ‘R’ Us stores in June post this retail event. Nippon Columbia will also introduce the first Peppa Pig DVD Muddy Puddles into the market from 28 March.

The show premiered in Japan last October on TV Tokyo, and on Disney Junior in January 2018. Peppa Pig gets a new time slot from 27 March enabling it to reach more households.

eOne’s SVP international licensing (family and brands) Ami Dieckman said, “The response to Peppa Pig in Japan has mirrored the brand’s success throughout Asia and we’re seeing the demand for merchandise build rapidly. The launch with a London themed retail event will give families an opportunity to engage with the property and demonstrate the brand’s potential to licensees and retailers across the country.”

This opening ceremony will be graced by the British ambassador to Japan Paul Madden CMG along with the Japanese Peppa and George Pig voice actors.