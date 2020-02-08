Envy Gaming partners with Greyhound for 2020 esports seasons

Envy Gaming, the esports organisation that owns the Dallas Fuel team in the Overwatch League and the Dallas Empire team in the Call of Duty League, announced a season-long partnership with Greyhound, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America. The partnership is the first foray into esports for the iconic transportation operator, which carries more than 16 million passengers to 2,400 destinations across North America each year.

Greyhound will provide exclusive intercity bus transportation on board its modern fleet to Envy’s professional esports teams during the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League matches played in North Texas in 2020 and plans to launch the partnership with a gaming-themed fan lounge on a Greyhound bus at the Dallas Fuel Opening Weekend, 8 February to 9February.

“When looking at the esports industry, we realized that our brands align in many ways: modernising entertainment, utilising new technologies, and delivering a product that’s accessible and convenient to the greatest number of people. We’re proud to be partnering with Envy Gaming and excited to provide fans across North America a better, more affordable travel option to see their favourite teams this season,” said Greyhound director of marketing Lourdes Brown.

Greyhound’s buses have free WiFi and onboard entertainment allowing passengers to stream movies and television shows or play games from their own devices. Passengers can travel in comfort with extra legroom, leather seats and convenient power outlets to stay connected.

“Partnering with Greyhound gives us a chance to work with not only a fellow category leader based in Dallas but one of the most iconic and well-known brands in travel in all of the world. Greyhound gets it–delivering modern amenities to enhance the customer experience is parallel in so many ways to the esports events we are producing in North Texas that blend the best of sports and entertainment,” said Envy Gaming president and COO Geoff Moore.

Custom-wrapped Greyhound buses featuring team branding are expected to appear at North Texas arenas hosting esports events, and players for the Dallas Fuel, the Dallas Empire and Team Envy will appear in social media and video campaigns with Greyhound. Engine Shop consulted on terms of the partnership.