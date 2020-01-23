Entertainment veterans launch animation house Trioscope Studios in Los-Angeles

Veteran producers L.C. Crowley and Brandon Barr with animator and VFX artist Grzegorz Jonkajtys, announced the launch of Trioscope Studios. The studio will be a groundbreaking new space dedicated to next-generation enhanced hybrid animation technology that combines state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance.

Crowley will serve as chief executive officer with Barr as chief content officer and Jonkajtys as chief creative officer. Brian Lavin will be joining them as senior vice president of development.

Trioscope Studios, based in Los-Angeles will develop original drama content and adapt third party IP using its proprietary animation technology.

The newly launched studio is currently in production on the upcoming World War II animated drama series The Liberator, written by Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive), directed by Jonkajtys and produced by A&E Studios and Unique Features for Netflix. Additionally, Trioscope has already partnered with Dark Horse Comics, Oni Press, Unique Features and Hulu for unannounced projects.