Entertainment One launches pre-school series Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom in China

Entertainment One’s (eOne) partnership with iQIYI will see its Emmy and BAFTA award-winning pre-school property, Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, launch in China on the VOD platform from early May 2018 and at retail.

Hailing from the creators of Peppa Pig, series one of Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom will also manage the licensing rights for the property in the region with a publishing launch in mid 2018 and hard launch spanning multiple categories later in 2018.

“We’re extremely excited to be bringing Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom to audiences across China in 2018. The growing expansion of Peppa Pig in China is testament to the huge potential this territory represents and we look forward to harnessing the local expertise of the team at iQIYI to make this property a success throughout the region,” said eOne VP, licensing Asia at family and brands, Claire Ellis.

Created by Astley Davies, Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom is a 2D pre-school animated series, aimed at kids aged between three to six years. It revolves around Princess Holly and her best friend Ben Elf’s adventures in the magical little kingdom.

The series won International Emmy Award in 2014 for best pre-school series and is currently aired in over 130 countries with licensing programs established in the UK, US and Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

“We’re thrilled to bring Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom to families across China. This critically acclaimed series is a great example of the high quality children’s programming that is embraced by Chinese audiences and we look forward to finding licensing partners that can create opportunities for fans to interact with the brand beyond the TV show,” quoted iQYI VP sales department, Wu Gang.