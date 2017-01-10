Entertainment One gears up for the retail launch of ‘Peppa Pig’ in India

Entertainment One (eOne) today unveiled plans for the retail launch of its global entertainment preschool property Peppa Pig in India, as the show begins to attract a new international audience.

The award-winning TV series made a broadcast debut in the country in June 2016 on VOOT Kids, the VoD destination by Viacom18 for kids’ content in India. Initial viewing figures demonstrate that the animated series is consistently one of Voot Kids’ top ten most frequently watched on demand shows alongside popular home grown animations such as Motu Patlu, Shiva and Pakdam Pakdai. Peppa Pig has also just made its debut on Nickelodeon preschool Channel Nick Jr. India where it began to air on 9 January 2017.

Building on the rising popularity of the show, eOne is readying the launch of Peppa Pig at retail and has signed the merchandizing and licensing division of Viacom18 – Viacom18 Consumer Products – to represent licensing rights for the brand across India and the Indian subcontinent.



Viacom 18 recently rolled out the first line of Peppa Pig merchandise to the Indian market which includes plush toys, activity sets and more. The products are now available in leading retailers across India including Amazon online and all 22 Hamleys toy stores. Hamleys will also be supporting the launch with an extensive retail marketing campaign.

Entertainment One, head of international licensing, Ami Dieckman said, “The latest international adventure takes Peppa Pig to India. The territory is a key component of our global growth strategy and by working with local experts, Viacom18, to steward the brand’s entry into India, we’re extremely excited about the commercial possibilities this territory presents.”

Viacom18, business head – integrated network solutions and consumer products, Saugato Bhowmik said “We are happy to be the partner of choice for Peppa Pig’s entry into India. The launch has come at an opportune time when the consumer products industry in India is at the cusp of significant growth and Peppa Pig will be a valuable addition to our portfolio.”