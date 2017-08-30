Entertainment One expands pre-school properties ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘PJ Masks’

Entertainment One (eOne) today outlines developments for its preschool properties Peppa Pig and PJ Masks that will see them expand on-air and at retail across Nordic territories. Plus Licens represents the consumer products programmes for both Peppa Pig and PJ Masks and will introduce new categories across the region in 2017 for both properties.

Peppa Pig airs across four terrestrial state broadcasters in Norway (NRK), Denmark (DR), Finland (YLE) and Sweden (SVT). A publishing program is established in Finland, Norway, Otava and Gyldendal where Peppa Pig story books and novelty formats are available. In Finland, over 45,000 copies of Peppa Pig books have been sold in just over three years. The first published titles will roll-out in Denmark and Forlaget Alvilda later this year. Additional categories due to launch in the Nordic region from September 2017 include puzzles and games from Clementoni, Amo and Barbo Toys, plastic bead sets from HAMA and nightlights by Bjørna.

eOne’s preschool superhero property, PJ Masks, launched on TV screens in Sweden on SVT from April 2017 and airs on multiple slots daily. The show is performing exceptionally well on the channel and achieved an 80 percent audience share amongst three to six year olds in its 6:45 am time slot. eOne is bolstering audience reach from September 2017 when new broadcast partner Fox will begin airing series one in Finland.

Entertainment One international licensing head Ami Dieckman said, “We are deeply committed to strengthening the licensing success of Peppa Pigand PJ Masks across Northern Europe and we look forward to working with our partners there to make these beloved preschool properties a big success across the region.”

There has been huge interest in the PJ Masks consumer products program from retailers and licensees and a number of partners are already on board. The brand’s first product line will launch at retail from A/W 2017. Partners include Skybrands for a line of apparel and home textiles, Clementoni for puzzles, Euromic for back to school, Procos for partyware, Stor for tableware, Amscan for Carnival costumes and Bjørna for nightlights. eOne is currently negotiating a publishing deal for books and a standalone magazine in Denmark and Sweden that will be announced imminently.