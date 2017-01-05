Entertainment One appoints Jazwares as Master Toy licensee for ‘Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom’

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, the Emmy award-winning preschool property from Entertainment One (eOne), will make its consumer products debut this fall in the U.S.A. with preschool-targeted toys from Jazwares. The newly named U.S.A. master toy licensee will help translate the magic of the popular series that has been entertaining the U.S.A. audiences since its October 2015 premiere on Nick Jr., into an all-new collection of playthings to launch at retailers nationwide in August 2017.

“We are thrilled to be working with Jazwares on another of our prized preschool properties,” said eOne Family, VP, Licensing – North America, Joan Grasso . “Jazwares has been a fantastic partner for Peppa Pig and we’re excited to work closely with the company’s top-notch creative team once again to help grow Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom into a leading children’s entertainment brand and bring the show to life through a range of toys that will enchant young fans for years to come.”



“Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom adds magic to everyday life and we are excited to partner with eOne on such a wonderful property,” said Jazwares, Chief Commercial Officer, Laura Zebersky. Jazwares’ debut collection of Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom toys will include figures, accessories, multi-packs, vehicles and playsets.

Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom follows Holly, a young fairy princess who is still learning how to fly and whose magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan. Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings or do magic, but he, like all elves, are very good at making things, especially toys. They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise above the tallest towers. The series is targeted to children ages 3 to 6 and appeals equally to boys and girls.