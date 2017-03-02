Entertainment One announces new UK partnership with ‘Youth Sport Trust’ for ‘PJ Masks’

Entertainment One (eOne) has announced a new partnership with Youth Sport Trust (YST) that will see its popular animated TV property, PJ Masks, become a brand ambassador for YST’s work with young children in the UK.

eOne will collaborate with YST on a PJ Masks branded initiative that will introduce an early years day to the charity’s popular annual National School Sport Week which will be rolled out to over 9,000 schools and early learning venues across the UK from 26 to 30 June, 2017.

The initiative, entitled ‘Power of 3′ to reflect the trio of PJ Masks heroes, aims to encourage young people to be more active and take part in regular physical activity and school sport. Power of 3 will specifically target young children between the ages of two to five, in primary schools, and pre-school settings such as nurseries, who will be encouraged to take part in 30 minutes of daily activity, as recommended by the UK Chief Medical Officers in 2016.



During National School Sport Week in June, every primary school or nursery setting that registers will get free access to the PJ Masks ‘Power of 3′ activity pack full of branded activities inspired by the strengths of the three main characters: Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, a superhero trio of friends who embark on action-packed adventures using their superpowers of agility, strength and flight. The initiative aligns with YST’s core mission of ensuring that every child has the best sporting start in life, by helping them develop their agility, balance and coordination – the foundations for physical health and well-being, and a happy and active life.

eOne Family, head of global marketing, Rebecca Harvey comments, “The partnership with Youth Sport Trust is a great fit for PJ Masks as kids love replicating the athletic abilities of Catboy, Owlette and Gekko in the show. We’re pleased that this appeal can be channelled to positive effect during National School Sport Week and we look forward to working together to make Power of 3 an inspiration for young children throughout the UK.”

Baroness Sue Campbell Chair of the Youth Sport Trust said, “We are delighted to work in partnership with Entertainment One and PJ Masks, given the great synergy between our missions and shared perception of the value of physical activity and imaginative play; and we look forward to together encouraging more young people to get active”.

PJ Masks airs daily in the UK on Disney Junior and Tiny Pop. The brand’s first toy and dress up line, distributed by Flair’s Just Play division, launched in the UK from 4 February and character costumes are currently touring Entertainer and Toys R Us stores throughout the country with retail activity to follow in Smyths and Argos later in the year. The licensing programme already boasts 30 partners across toys and games, electronic learning, publishing, apparel, homewares, partyware and back to school with new products launching at retail from July 2017.