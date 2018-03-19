Entertainment One announces Alpha Group as master toy partner for ‘Peppa Pig’ in China

Entertainment One has boarded Alpha Group as master toy partner for its preschool property, Peppa Pig in China, as a part of which an extensive new toy line will be introduced this year.

The TV series debuted in China in June 2015 on national broadcaster CCTV and is now also available on multiple VOD platforms including Youku, IQIYi and Tencent, where it has accumulated around 45 billion views.

Plans for the launch of a core toy range are underway which will include play-sets, figurines and role play and will debut in late 2018. Alpha Group plans to offer multiple price points across the range to give consumers more choice and value for money.

Family & Brands’ EVP global licensing Andrew Carley commented, “Alpha’s leading position in the Chinese market, in addition to its industrial chain platform and diverse operational IP experience will contribute greatly to the reach of Peppa Pig across a wider consumer spectrum and we’re delighted to have them on board.”

The licensing program for China has over 45 partners and is continuing to expand. Categories like apparel, publishing, digital and confectionery are reporting strong sales with over 40 million books sold since April 2016 and over seven million products sold to date. In addition, three sets of Peppa Pig branded and animated emoji’s have been downloaded over 20 million times and shared more than 210 million times!

Carley continues, “As we gear up for the Year of the Pig in Chinese New Year 2019, we will be in a strong position with a new toy range, fresh content, exciting merchandise ranges and immersive experiences that will enable us to deepen our presence in what is a hugely important market for our global growth strategy.”

This September will see the opening of Merlin Entertainments’ first Peppa Pig attraction in Shanghai. Another deal has been signed with Happy Kids Cultural Development for a Peppa Pig stage show that will tour the country over the next three years with a number of branded pop-up and mall events in the pipeline. To manage this growth, Entertainment One has expanded its local team in the company’s Hong Kong office and has recently appointed Jennifer Pang as licensing director, Leo Tsoi as hardgoods manager, Joyce Lauw as director of product development and Debra Ng as VP of marketing.

Entertainment One’s continues to protect its IP from piracy and in 2017, the licensor removed over 80,000 online marketplace listings across leading e-commerce platforms covering five continents, as well as seizing approximately 1.5 million physical goods globally.

Alpha Group senior vice president Kenny Cao said, “More and more families in China have fallen in love with Peppa Pig. Such collaboration will enable both parties to make the most of resources for a mutually beneficial partnership. Alpha also aspires to enhance its competitiveness in the family entertainment field.”