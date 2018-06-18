Encore Films acquires Naysel Entertainment’s ‘Botty English School’

Encore Films, distribution arm of Bhasin Studios’, has recently acquired Naysel Entertainment, a Spanish studio’s Botty English School for CIS and APAC territories.

Encore Films CEO Ankur Bhasin explains, “Encore Films has intensified its acquisition with a focus on CIS and APAC territories. Our focus continues to be children centric properties (with a specific focus on six-10year olds) but we are expanding our portfolio to also increase focus on preschool content. We are also increasingly bolstering our repertoire to hold drama (with an affinity for period dramas), documentaries and movies. Botty is a short form series with an interesting and well researched format for teaching language to preschoolers.”

Having already invested in a co-production with Imagination Films, Mexico for feature Alley of Dreams, Encore Films is also aiming to increase its investment footprint. Bhasin further adds, “We are evaluating a few early stage properties to either invest or come in as production partners. Currently all these properties are in animated content space and we are targeting to have a few Indian targeted / inspired series in the bouquet.”

CIS, Latin America and APAC continue to be bigger consumer of content and are exceedingly becoming important markets for producers to target and thereby the leading reasons for distributors such as Encore Films to target these territories for acquisitions en-bloc.