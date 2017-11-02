Eight 3D animated online slot tips you must know

Players are forever searching for new tricks to beat the casino at their own game. Unfortunately the house always wins in the long run. But one can improve one’s chances at winning. We have cobbled together eight 3D online slots tips that will give you the edge next time you play.

1. Grab the no deposit bonus and free spins

Many online casinos dole out no deposit and free spins bonuses to new players like candy on a Halloween night to play popular 3D online slots like Gonzo’s Quest or the latest releases such as Microgaming’s Jurassic Park. The no deposit bonus is normally $15 to $25 and 25 free spins are usually up for grabs.

The nice thing about them is that they’re on the house! Before you can claim your $25 free chip or free spins bonus you must provide the bonus code. Keep in mind that if you claimed the no deposit bonus (NDB), it normally comes with a max win cap of $100 and you must make a small deposit before you can claim your wins. The same rule applies to the free spins bonus.

2. Play your favourite slots at online casinos with low bonus wagering

Choosing a bonus is all about the fine print. USA, UK, Australian and European-friendly online casinos offer their players bonuses that come in all shapes and sizes. Some deposit bonuses double or even triple your bankroll. What better way to play a game with a few strings attached. Before you accept a bonus, pay close attention to its bonus terms.

If the play-through attached to it is less than 40xb (bonus) to play the best 3D online slots in the business, you’ve scored yourself a good deal. Also check if the bonus has a no maximum cash out rule. The last thing you want is to be saddled up with a bonus that has a cap of $200 and you’ve just won $1,000 with it ($800 will be forfeited). If you don’t understand how the WR (wagering requirement) is calculated, here’s a simple explanation:

If the bonus of 100 per cent up to $100 has a play-through of 30x attached to it and you deposited $50, your deposit will be matched with $50 (100 per cent match bonus)- play with $100. Per the WR, a cash out will be allowed once you’ve staked 30x $50 = $1,500 in bets.

PlayOjO Casino licensed by the British Gambling Commission gives new players up to 50 free spins on their first deposit. If you’ve signed up at the casino you can use your 50 free spins on a cracking 3D NetEnt slots: Jungle Jim Eldorado. The game is fitted out with a free spins feature that awards up to 20 free spins along with 15x multipliers, sublime visuals and has a RTP (average return to player percentage) of 96 per cent plus.

3. 3D online slots must have high RTPs

Not only must you pick a bonus with amicable bonus terms but also play a game that is relatively loose too. The 3D online slots you’re about to play must have an RTP of 96 per cent and above, in-play bonus modes that include free spins features, substituting/sticky/expanding wilds, multiplier wins and pick me features.

To get an idea about the game’s payouts at different coin levels, play it in the free mode. Never play more than two slot machines simultaneously because it will deplete your bankroll fast and your concentration will not be as sharp as opposed to only playing one game at a time.

4. Pick the best online casinos

If you visit Casinowhizz.com, the site is teamed up with the best online casinos. To some it is a moot point but not really. Curacao, UK, Gibraltar, Isle of Man and Malta are a few fully regulated online casinos in first-class jurisdictions. They must contain robust game libraries by multiple vendors, their bonus terms must be in line with that of the industry standard, have responsible gambling tools and they must reward their regular depositors with comps and rebate on their losses.

5. The best 3D animated online slots

It will be a daunting task to list every single slots with high resolution graphics. However a few 3D online slot providers with loyal users are Net Entertainment, Microgaming and Betsoft.

Games that come highly recommended by Casinowhizz.com are Fire & Steel (Betsoft), Guns N’ Roses (NetEnt) and Planet of the Apes (Microgaming). These games can be played on PC desktops or mobile phones for free, have different coin denominations, electrifying visual animations and contain a slew of bonus features. They’re not near as volatile as progressive jackpot slots, they pay out often and above all, they’re highly entertaining!

6. Important 3D slot tricks

If you play a highly volatile progressive jackpot slots like Microgaming’s Mega Moolah, there is a misconception that you must bet the maximum stake per spin all the time to cash in on the top jackpot. This couldn’t be further from the truth. As a matter of fact a player won Mega Moolah’s mobile casino jackpot of €8 million on a stake of 6.25 euro per spin.

Whether you’re betting the minimum or maximum bet on a 3D online slots, your winning chances remains the same. However, play with all paylines activated. If the game contains 30 paylines, don’t play with 15 lines. Reason being you want to get the most out the game. If a new slots release comes with a bonus, accept the bonus but make sure that the terms are not out to exploit you.

Play medium to high variance 3D slots like Gonzo’s Quest if you’re out to win money, it takes a few money spins to trigger the game’s free spins feature but well worth it. Players out to have fun with limited bankrolls must play low variance slots. They pay on every third to fifth spin but wins are small.

7. Consult the paytable

This is important. You can glean a lot of information about a 3D online slots by consulting its Paytable (Help Screen). It tells you which symbols pay the top cash prizes, how its bonus modes (free spins) can be initiated (triggered), its coin bet options (minimum bet and maximum bet per spin) and if the slots contains a Gamble Game or not.

To get an idea how the slots pays at different coin levels and how many money spins it takes to trigger its free spins feature, play it in the Free Mode first. Also, write down the payouts at different bet levels and how many spins it took you to activate the free spins at different bets per spin.

8. Check your Inbox for the casino’s promotions

The best way to stretch your hard-earned cash is to keep an eye out for the casino’s newsletter to your Inbox. The newsletter updates you about forthcoming 3D slots tournaments where free spins, no deposit bonuses, the cash prizes that can be won, reload bonuses offered on the newest game releases and the rewards that can be gained by playing them.

The aforementioned 3D online slot tips take the randomness out of the random. Hopefully they will improve your odds of winning and allow you to have more fun.