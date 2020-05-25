Eid Mubarak: Wishes pour from Animation, VFX and Gaming studios during quarantine

Though unlike other years, Eid is a sacred festival ushering in positivity, faith and hope. While people are celebrating a quaratined Eid this year at their respective homes, there’s no derth in spirit and happiness amid all the chaos and crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AVGC community also salutes the enduring and encouraging spirit. They hence, took to social media to wish and pray for the better future that presently lies uncertain. Here we pick a few studios from the community who took to social media to wish fans and followers :

Green Gold Animation

Speaking on the present scenario, Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka said, “Wishing everyone a happy Eid! This is probably one of the quietest Eid that I have seen in Hyderabad. I pray that we heal soon.”

Red Chillies

“May Allah bless you with peace and good health today, tomorrow and everyday. Eid mubarak!,” wished King Khan’s company on Instagram.

Cosmos-Maya

“May you all be blessed with good health, wealth and prosperity! Cosmos Maya wishes you all Eid Mubarak!

Stay Home, Stay Safe,” the studio behind Motu Patlu shared.

Sumo Games

“Wishes to you and your family for a very happy and blessed Eid. May the beneficent Allah fill our lives with joy, peace and contentment!,” the gaming company stated.

These are indeed unprecedented and uncertain times. While none of us know where this will end, if at all it will, there’s only one way through it – together. Let’s promise to be better versions of ourselves and come together!