Education Edge to Introduce Purple Turtle Comic Strips

Education Edge, an educational newspaper in Madhya Pradesh has acquired the rights to publish Purple Turtle comic strips and activities, in a recent deal with Aadarsh, the licensor of the brand.

A suite of fun activities, puzzles and brain-teasers featuring Purple Turtle will be published for kids from second to ninth standard. The content is aimed at promoting the mental faculties of children by providing them a smarter and more enjoyable learning experience.

“Our association with Education Edge opens up yet another opportunity for us to reach more kids and families,” said the director of Aadarsh Manish Rajoria. “Purple Turtle is a gender-neutral character and its content is tailored to be age-appropriate and engaging for young audiences.”

“We are happy to be partnering with Aadarsh. This falls in our goals of constantly adding new and exciting content which will help stimulate kids’ inquisitiveness and develop thinking capabilities in them,” said the editor of Education Edge Alpana Mishra.

Aadarsh has a history of successful content syndication partnership with various children’s magazines and publications like Go Getter–Inflight Magazine of Go Air Airlines, which has carried Purple Turtle puzzles, fact files, quizzes, comic strips and activities for children.

Initially launched as Aadarsh’s book imprint, Purple Turtle met with overwhelming support from young readers and soon developed a growing presence in overseas markets where Aadarsh has licensed and syndicated the character. At present, Purple Turtle has over 300 titles in its catalogue and several millions of copies of books distributed worldwide.