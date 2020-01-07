‘Earth to Luna’ flies to America

US Pay TV service, Condista, has acquired the first five seasons of international Emmy-nominated preschool science animation series, Earth to Luna for its Spanish and English language service, Kids Central, from distributor Monster Entertainment and will premiere the series in early 2019.

The series, which is a co-production with Discovery Kids Latin America has recently sold to Radio Television Hong Kong, HornEng for VOD and DVD in Taiwan, CNC for DVD in Korea, to Azoomee and Hopster for SVOD and to Flynas, Virgin Atlantic, Emirates, Air Azul, Aer Lingus for in-flight entertainment

Discovery Kids in Middle East and North Africa, TG4 Ireland, CJ E, M Korea’s English channel GEM, Minika in Turkey have all recently picked up all the available seasons.

Earth to Luna! has aired in 96 countries on channels including Sprout in the US, Tiny Pop in the UK as well as Netflix worldwide (excluding Latin America).

Season six, in which Luna and her family go and live in a space station, has recently gone into production and will be completed in 2020 Earth to Luna! is based on the adventures of six-year-old Luna, who is completely, undeniably and passionately in love with science. The global science smash for pre-schoolers from PenGuin Animation, Latin America’s leading animation company, has inspired a special project to promote the sustainable development goals of the UN, which have been designed to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.