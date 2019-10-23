EA to introduce ‘The Sims 4 Discover University’ for PC and Mac

Class is in session! Electronic (EA) and Maxis announced that The Sims 4 Discover University expansion pack is coming to PC and Mac on 15 November 2019 and on PlayStation4 and Xbox One on 17 December 2019. The highly anticipated expansion pack introduces a new chapter for Sims where they can enroll in their dream school and take classes in engineering, education or law, decorate their dorm room to feel like home, dabble in extracurricular activities and make everlasting memories with new friends.

“Easily the most requested piece of content by our players, we’re excited to reveal The Sims 4 Discover University and can’t wait for everyone to make the world of Britechester their classroom. Players can have their Sims live out whatever college experience they choose and create unique memories during an opportunistic chapter of their lives.They can enroll in classes that pique their interest, whether that is biology, computer science, art history or even villainy! Players could set up their Sims for success and join a study group with friends or hit the snooze button and miss their morning lecture. They can also enjoy extracurricular activities such as joining college organizations and attending school spirit events,” said The Sims 4 senior producer Michael Duke.

The Sims 4 Discover University introduces the brand-new world of Britechester and two unique schools for Sims to pursue their higher education: the historical University of Britechester for arts and humanities majors, and the modern Foxbury Institute for careers in science and technology fields. Both campuses offer a variety of new experiences that ultimately prepare Sims for the real world with new career tracks in teaching, law and engineering, and help them excel in existing career paths. Players can choose how Sims embrace college life, how often they attend class and study hard to keep their grades up or choose to skip class to hang out with friends instead.

The expansion also introduces a slew of new activities and items to help Sims settle into life as a student. Sims can have study sessions at the library or take a break and mingle with new friends in the student commons, play juice pong, explore the campus on a bicycle or pull pranks against the rival school. Sims can also join school organizations like robotics, debate, art, or a mysterious secret society, and show off their school spirit at special events. Players can customize their Sims’ new digs, whether they’re living in a dorm or off-campus, with new décors like posters or a mini-fridge and transform the space into their own personal haven. Sims can also develop their personal style with new clothing items inspired by the latest trends, including late-for-class attire, professional ensembles, or new pieces featuring their school’s colours.

As Sims start this new chapter in their lives in The Sims 4 Discover University, they’ll have plenty to learn both inside and outside of the classroom. Whether they’re studying hard or playing hard, Sims will become their best selves and discover experiences that will shape them into what they want to become.

The Sims 4 Discover University Expansion Pack is rated T for Teen.