EA SPORTS NHL20 is now available worldwide on PlayStation4 and Xbox One

EA SPORTS NHL 20 is now available worldwide on PlayStation4 and Xbox One, giving fans more ways to unlock their skill, style and competition. With enhanced Real Player Motion (RPM) Technology and new Signature Shots, NHL20 features faster, more fluid and more responsive gameplay than ever before. A completely new broadcast and commentary package celebrates the biggest plays in the game, while three all-new game modes let players compete for supremacy.

“This is definitely the best feeling and playing EA SPORTS NHL hockey experience in the franchise. RPM Tech unlocked a massive leap to our gameplay innovation last year, and by adding Signature Shots and dozens of new shooting, puck possession and goalie animations we’ve been able to take it to the next level in terms of how fast, fun and true-to-life the game looks and feels,” said NHL20 executive producer Sean Ramjagsingh.

NHL 20 introduces the next major innovation in Real Player Motion (RPM) Technology powered gameplay through innovative new animation blending that allows players to execute shots, passes, and puck pickups at full skating speed, creating faster, more skilled and more fluid plays up and down the ice. In addition, Signature Shots replicate the most recognizable shot styles of the biggest NHL stars, including P.K. Subban’s booming slapshot wind-up, Auston Matthews’s half toe-drag wrist shot and Alex Ovechkin’s seamless one-timer. Additionally, new contextual shot animations make shooting more lifelike as players use new tools to get the puck on net. RPM Tech also allows for new goaltender A.I. logic, including full offensive threat analysis, allowing netminders to read and react to the development and threat level of each zone entry.

NHL 20 also introduces an all-new competitive way to play ONES and THREES called Eliminator, a winner-take-all competition inspired by battle royale. ONES Eliminator pits 81 players against each other in a survival tournament bracket en route to crowning the ultimate winner. In THREES Eliminator, players can squad up with friends and battle their way to the top of the leaderboard against increasingly competitive opponents.

Continuing to deliver a fresh feel to the franchise, a revamped broadcast package featuring Vancouver radio personality James Cybulski and TSN broadcaster Ray Ferraro delivers new play-by-play and colour commentary to NHL 20. This new system paired with overhauled scoreboards, overlays and motion graphics, all built to put players in the centre of the game’s biggest moments. New to NHL® 20, ‘Play Of The Game’ brings memorable moments to life through a highlights package designed to put stars in the spotlight.

Fan-favourite game modes Hockey Ultimate TeamTM and NHL ONES return with exciting new options and updates, including the ability to play ONES via local multiplayer with class-based NHL stars, creating the opportunity to challenge friends to a 1v1v1 battle at any moment. Hockey Ultimate Team introduces a new way to play in Squad Battles, the highly acclaimed mode from EA SPORTS FIFA that allows players to compete and earn big rewards in offline battles. New opponents are refreshed every day, including weekly Featured Squads assembled by NHL players, hot musical artists, hockey influencers and superstar athletes from other major sports. Squad Battles introduce a brand-new way to take on the best teams assembled by the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Hockey Ultimate Team also welcomes a new roster of playable hockey Icons, bringing the total number of collectable and playable Icons to over 400.

After its introduction last year, the World of CHEL continues to evolve with CHEL Challenges, weekly in-game events across all of fan-favourite modes that unlock unique customization rewards, character XP and more are introduced in NHL® 20. World of CHEL now offers over 2,000 unique customization items to craft players’ looks and their playstyle – from gear and equipment to lifestyle apparel from hockey’s biggest brands. Additionally, four new outdoor locations bring the game to never-before-seen ponds in the remote wilderness and city landmarks inspired by iconic locations.

EA Access subscribers can enjoy up to 10 hours of playtime as part of the Play First Trial, along with 10% off the purchase of the full game. EA SPORTS NHL 20 is ESRB rated E10+ and available worldwide on PlayStation4 and Xbox One for $59.99 USD.