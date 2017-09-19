e-xpress Interactive announces special promotion for Blizzard Games

e-xpress Interactive, India’s leading distributor for video games has announced a special promotion for all Blizzard games. This promotion will offer players discounts up to 50 per cent and will run from 16 September to 30 September.
The promotion will run with select retailers. The participating retailers are –
- Games The Shop (Both online and offline)
- Amazon India
- Flipkart
- Paytm
The full list of games :
|Games
|World of Warcraft PC
|StarCraft II: Wings Of Liberty
|StarCraft II: Legacy Of The Void
|Diablo III PC
|Diablo Reaper of Souls PC
|StarCraft II: Battle Chest
|Diablo III Ultimate Evil Edition PS4
|Diablo III Ultimate Evil Edition Xbox One
|Diablo III Battle Chest PC
|World of Warcraft: Legion PC
|Overwatch: Origins Edition PC
|Overwatch: Origins Edition PS4
|Overwatch: Origins Edition Xbox One