September 19-2017
e-xpress Interactive announces special promotion for Blizzard Games

6:00 pm 19/09/2017 By AnimationXpress Team

e-xpress Interactive, India’s leading distributor for video games has announced a special promotion for all Blizzard games. This promotion will offer players discounts up to 50 per cent and will run from 16 September to 30 September.

The promotion will run with select retailers. The participating retailers are –

  • Games The Shop (Both online and offline)
  • Amazon India
  • Flipkart
  • Paytm

The full list of games :

Games
World of Warcraft PC
StarCraft II: Wings Of Liberty
StarCraft II: Legacy Of The Void
Diablo III PC
Diablo Reaper of Souls PC
StarCraft II: Battle Chest
Diablo III Ultimate Evil Edition PS4
Diablo III Ultimate Evil Edition Xbox One
Diablo III Battle Chest PC
World of Warcraft: Legion PC
Overwatch: Origins Edition PC
Overwatch: Origins Edition PS4
Overwatch: Origins Edition Xbox One

 

