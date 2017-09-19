e-xpress Interactive announces special promotion for Blizzard Games

e-xpress Interactive, India’s leading distributor for video games has announced a special promotion for all Blizzard games. This promotion will offer players discounts up to 50 per cent and will run from 16 September to 30 September.

The promotion will run with select retailers. The participating retailers are –

Games The Shop (Both online and offline)

Amazon India

Flipkart

Paytm

The full list of games :