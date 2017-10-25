e-xpress Interactive announces midnight launch of ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’

e-xpress Interactive has announced midnight launch for one of the most anticipated games this year, Assassin’s Creed Origins. Players who have pre-ordered the game or want to buy the game can collect the copies on 26 October 2017, 11.30 pm onwards.

Games The Shop in Mumbai and Jai Ganesh in Thane will play host to the event.Players who attend the midnight launch will get official Assassin’s Creed Origins merchandise.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is releasing for the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One on 27 October. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 3599 while the Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs.3799. Assassin’s Creed Origins Gods Edition is priced at Rs.7999.



For the last four years, the team behind Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag has been crafting a new beginning for the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Set in Ancient Egypt, players will journey to the most mysterious place in history, during a crucial period that will shape the world and give rise to the Assassin’s Brotherhood. Plunged into a living, systemic and majestic open world, players are going to discover vibrant ecosystems, made of diverse and exotic landscapes that will provide them with infinite opportunities of pure exploration, adventures and challenges.

Powered by a new fight philosophy, Assassin’s Creed Origins embraces a brand new RPG direction where players level up, loot, and choose abilities to shape and customize their very own skilled Assassin as they grow in power and expertise while exploring the entire country of Ancient Egypt.